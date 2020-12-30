STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu watches 'Criminal Justice', reiterates 'No means No'

She took to Instagram and put out a video in which she spoke about the courtroom drama, and also shared views on the importance of consent.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is usually vocal about women-related issues, has shared her opinion on marital rape and abuse after watching the recent Hotstar special show 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.'

She took to Instagram and put out a video in which she spoke about the courtroom drama, and also shared views on the importance of consent.

"Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors portrays the grim reality faced by a lot of women in our country. It has addressed a topic shunned for far too long, that of marital rape," the 'Thappad' actor said.

"The show addresses the issue quite sensitively and intelligently and has come at a time when we have seen an alarming rise in the domestic abuse cases faced by women in lockdown," she added.

The actor, whose superhit film 'Pink' gave the country the strong phrase of "No means No," went on to reiterate the same about marital rape.

"I firmly believe that No means No; whether you are married or not - consent is paramount. I hope that this show builds confidence in women so they can speak against such acts of crime, and not keep quiet because of societal pressures," she said.

Pannu went on to laud the show and its cast in the caption of the video.

"NO means NO, Shaadi ke baad bhi! What a powerful show #CriminalJustice! Kudos @tripathipankaj @iamkirtikulhari, loved watching it," she wrote.

Hotstar based show 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and Pannu's 'Pink' co-star Kirti Kulhari. It started streaming on the platform on December 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Criminal Justice
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp