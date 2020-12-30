STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan wraps first shooting schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh

The 'Student of The Year' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a video that showcased him wearing a 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' printed black hoodie.

Published: 30th December 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: By sharing an intriguing clip featuring a walk amid the fields, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced a wrap on the first schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh.

The 'Student of The Year' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a video that showcased him wearing a 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' printed black hoodie.

The clip shows the 'Badlapur' star, as he takes a slow walk amid a field in a foggy morning. Adding to the mood of the post is the 'Ganpati Bappa Mourya' song in the backdrop.

Announcing the wrap on Chandigarh schedule, Dhawan wrote in the caption, "Its a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo. (fingers crossed emoticon) in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back." @raj_a_mehta @anilskapoor @kiaraaliaadvani @neetu54 @dharmamovies."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than 41 thousand fans liked it, while many left red heart and fire emoticons.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic-drama stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Jug Jugg Jeeyo
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp