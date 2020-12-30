STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikrant Massey's Instagram account hacked again, restored hours later

The news of comes two days after the "Cargo" actor said that security of his Instagram and Facebook pages was compromised.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey on Wednesday said his Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked again briefly.

"Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM's. We're working on it," Massey wrote on Twitter.

His account was restored around two hours later and the 33-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police for their prompt response.

"Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP DR RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help. And most importantly, @PoliceWaliPblic Thank you for being my superhero," he wrote.

It could not be ascertained when Massey's Instagram was restored after it was hacked Monday and it is still unclear whether his Facebook account has been reinstated.

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

Massey is awaiting the release of Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" on Friday and "Haseen Dillruba", also starring Taapsee Pannu.

He recently begun filming for "14 Phere" with actor Kriti Kharbanda.

