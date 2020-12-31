Alia Bhatt turns the 'bird' that reminds sister Shaheen Bhatt of 'someone'
Published: 31st December 2020 06:52 PM | Last Updated: 31st December 2020 06:52 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Thursday put out a picture of the 'Highway' actor and shared how she turned a muse for her.
Shaheen took to Instagram to share a picture of her younger sister from their recent trip to Ranthambore in Rajasthan.
The picture sees Alia looking down at something with all her concentration wearing a black floral print jacket and a grey coloured scarf over it.
The elder sister shared in the caption how Alia reminds her of "someone" but she can't tell who.
"This bird reminds me of someone but I can't tell who," she wrote in the caption.
Alia and Shaheen have gone on a trip to Ranthambore National Park with Alia's superstar boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family.
Kapoors and Bhatts will be celebrating the new year together at Rajasthan's famous national park.