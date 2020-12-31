STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar to head to Dehradun for 'Badhaai Do' shoot on first day of 2021

The 31-year-old actor will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of 'Badhaai Do' for which she has been paired opposite critically acclaimed star Rajkummar Rao.

Published: 31st December 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While most Indians will be enjoying a day's break on January 1, 2021, actor Bhumi Pednekar will kickstart the new year by working on her new flick 'Badhaai Do.'

The 31-year-old actor will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of 'Badhaai Do' for which she has been paired opposite critically acclaimed star Rajkummar Rao.

"I start my new film 'Badhaai Do' on Jan 1st and I cannot think of a better way to start my new year. So, for me, New Year's Eve will be all about spending as much time with my mom and sister and soaking in their love since I fly in the morning," Pednekar said.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor is excited to be heading to work on the first day of the year.

"I am actually quite excited to be heading to work on the first day of the new year. It spells promise and anticipation and I am really eager to meet the team. It is also an outdoor schedule so I will travel out of Mumbai to shoot for the first time since the pandemic hit us," she said.

The hilly town of Dehradun holds a very special place in Pednekar's heart as she shot her debut flick 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in the town.

"I will be travelling to Dehradun and this will be the first time that I will shoot an entire project in that beautiful city. I last shot a section of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Dehradun and I have pure nostalgia about the city," the 31-year-old actor said.

"There is something about the mountains that I intrinsically love and I know I will make lovely, new memories while shooting Badhaai Do with Rajkumar Rao, my director Harshavardhan (Kulkarni) and the entire cast and crew," she added.

'Badhaai Do' is the second installment of the superhit flick 'Badhaai Ho' which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp