Danny Boyle astonished by AK vs AK

By Express News Service

The Oscar-winning director sat down with Vikramaditya Motwane and lead stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to discuss their new film.

In a special QnA session hosted for the British Film Institute (BFI), Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle sat down with Vikramaditya Motwane and lead stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to talk about their new film AK vs AK released on Netflix.

“I just wanted to convey to you what a wonderful film you’ve made,” Danny says in the conversation. “I was astonished by it... For me it joins the pantheons of great films about filmmaking, of which there are a number.

My favourite are Day For Night (La Nuit américaine) and probably Coppola’s wife’s film, Heart of Darkness (on the process of filming Apocalypse Now, the only film to deserve a Nobel Prize). But this is an incredibly modern film about filmmaking and there aren’t that many of them.”