From Coolie No.1 to Ludo: Best and worst Bollywood movies of 2020

The year has almost drawn to an end and when we look back now, what's the one thing we did the most? I think we can all unanimously say that we binge-watched films and shows! Stationed at home for months on end, most of us discovered the movie buffs and chefs in us. Binge-watching became as important as social distancing because karne ko aur tha bhi kya?

The first part of the year saw many Bollywood releases that left us impressed including Chhaapak, Thappad and Panga. But, as the next few months arrived, we received some not-so-great to absolutely abysmal films including Love Aaj Kal, Sadak 2 and more.

The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt in March 2020, but thanks to various digital platforms, we were left with a plethora of movies, web shows, and mini web series to watch. While some left us waiting for more, others made us question our choices. And, as we end the year with hope in our hearts for a better 2021, here are the films that made us go wow and oh no! in a 12-month span that was mostly confined to digital platforms.

While the pandemic changed how we consume cinema, it also made us realise that the content of a film is of utmost importance. Whether it's on the big or small screen, films with a sound plotline always work wonders.

Wondering what were the best and worst of 2020? Check out our full list, in random order:

Films that only added to our misery:

Coolie No.1

Starting with the latest release, Coolie No.1, let's just say that if you have not watched it yet, do not plan to! You can barely make head or tail of the plot of this Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer. Couple it with the below-average performances (read: overacting) and cringeworthy remix of old classics, Coolie No.1 should be on top of your 'Not to watch list'.

Varun is no Govinda, and Sara can never match Karisma's grace. This film is a total no no!

Sadak 2

Another brainless flick and this time from Alia Bhatt! A little unexpected, but no, do not even watch it for her. While Sanjay Dutt tried his best to reprise his role from the original Sadak, Sadak 2 is a total waste of time. Such great actors wasted by director Mahesh Bhatt on such a dull plotline. Throw in the nepotism debate as well as a 90s film set in 2020 and you have all the ingredients of one of the biggest flops of the year.

Love Aaj Kal

While Kartik Aaryan was on fleek with back to back hits, looks like he missed out on this one. Director Imtiaz Ali's film failed to bring the charm of the first installment. With the same title and almost the same songs, Kartik-Sara's Love Aaj Kal was as disappointing as 2020.

It's so bad that it's better if you just re-watch the original.

Laxmii

Earlier titled Laxmii Bomb, this Akshay Kumar film was as bad as can be. While the film was supposed to be empowering for transgenders, it is the exact opposite of what it claimed to believe in. Akshay is loud and does not do justice to his role as a transgender.

His dialogue 'Churi pehen k baith jaunga' was termed as being extremely misogynistic and anti-feminist. While Akshay failed to impress, Sharad Kelkar was a treat to watch, and if you watch this, watch it just for him!

Films that made us laugh, cry & think:

Ludo

Anurag Basu's Ludo is THE film of 2020. Just like a game of Ludo, this one has four separate tracks and the characters cross paths due to a twist of fate brought about by Sattu Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. Basu's film was critically appreciated and fans are loving the easy breezy story.

Brownie points for the music which included some soulful tracks like 'Aabad barbaad' and 'Humdum' which are still topping our playlists. Special mention for 'Oh babuji' that has taken over social media by storm!

Bulbbul

Directed by debutante director Anvita Dutt, the film produced by Anushka Sharma made waves online after its release. Set in 80s Bengal inside a mansion that gives you a sense of foreboding, the story tells the tale of a precocious girl and her journey from innocence to strength. Tripti Dimri in and as Bulbbul was brilliant and her performance has been much appreciated. She even bagged the Flyx Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female).

Lootcase

Lootcase is a hidden gem and if you have not watched it yet, you definitely should! The film has some amazing performances by Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao. The plotline coupled with some amazing dialogues and scenes make the film worth a watch.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor in and as Gunjan was brilliant. It does what many such films fail to do, examining the social conditions which influence a woman's career, the misogyny she faces and the struggle to create a space amid men.

Pankaj as the sweet and supporting father did an exemplary job and fans simply loved his avatar.

Thappad

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad will make you sit and think. What society claims as 'just a slap' became the grounds of divorce for Taapsee. A bold and different view of domestic violence, Taapsee's performance as a stay-at-home wife who loves her husband but won't tolerate even one slap is riveting.

A powerful, unnerving film, Thappad is a must-watch.

