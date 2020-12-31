Here are some of the top shows we binge-watched in 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the pandemic raged on, we found new best friends in our OTT platforms. Here are some web shows we binge-watched this year

Indian Matchmaking

Everyone is guilty of this one. This show focuses on popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, who tries to fix different couples across eight episodes. While some watched out of guilty pleasure, others enjoyed bringing up much-needed conversations (and heated debates) about patriarchy and marriage through this show.

Paatal Lok

Blood, gore, crime... This show had it all and left many on their edge of their seat. This show was produced by Anushka Sharma and has inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary investigating a high profile case of the attempted assassination of a respected journalist. Thanks to the work from home lifestyle, people didn’t mind staying up an hour or two extra to finish the show as they sent Hangout messages to their colleagues about the ending the next morning.

Scam 1992: THE Harshad Mehta Story

The show adds an element of humaneness to the infamous scam where Harshad Mehta siphoned off money (crores of it) from the financial market. It follows a classic rags-to-riches story till Mehta is revealed to be behind one of the biggest scams of the country. And considering it is set in Bombay of the ’80s and ’90s, it gave many some much-needed escape to the good ol’ days.

The Queen’s Gambit

You’ve heard about chess, played it, watched others play it. But what about watching an entire show themed on it? Queen’s Gambit shone a spotlight on this competitive game and the series even earned praise from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin himself.

Emily In Paris

Light, funny and feel-good, the show won many hearts for its characters, their outfits and French eye-candy. Brownie points for some armchair travelling during a pandemic!

A Suitable Boy

With a star cast of Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor, this series transported everyone to India of the yore. Based on Vikram Seth’s magnum opus of the same name, the show also gave way to many age-old book vs screen adaptation debates.

Money Heist

Season 4 of this popular Spanish show came out this year and the season’s end and plot twists left many reeling for days on end. It didn’t take long before fan theories for season 5 started making the rounds on the internet.