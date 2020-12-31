STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Here are some of the top shows we binge-watched in 2020

As the pandemic raged on, we found new best friends in our OTT platforms. Here are some web shows we binge-watched this year.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cast of 'Money Heist' with Alvaro Morte.

Cast of 'Money Heist' with Alvaro Morte. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the pandemic raged on, we found new best friends in our OTT platforms. Here are some web shows we binge-watched this year

Indian Matchmaking
Everyone is guilty of this one. This show focuses on popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, who tries to fix different couples across eight episodes. While some watched out of guilty pleasure, others enjoyed bringing up much-needed conversations (and heated debates) about patriarchy and marriage through this show.

Paatal Lok
Blood, gore, crime... This show had it all and left many on their edge of their seat. This show was produced by Anushka Sharma and has inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary investigating a high profile case of the attempted assassination of a respected journalist. Thanks to the work from home lifestyle, people didn’t mind staying up an hour or two extra to finish the show as they sent Hangout messages to their colleagues about the ending the next morning.

Scam 1992: THE Harshad Mehta Story 
The show adds an element of humaneness to the infamous scam where Harshad Mehta siphoned off money (crores of it) from the financial market. It follows a classic rags-to-riches story till Mehta is revealed to be behind one of the biggest scams of the country. And considering it is set in Bombay of the ’80s and ’90s, it gave many some much-needed escape to the good ol’ days.

The Queen’s Gambit
You’ve heard about chess, played it, watched others play it. But what about watching an entire show themed on it? Queen’s Gambit shone a spotlight on this competitive game and the series even earned praise from  Game of Thrones author George RR Martin himself.

Emily In Paris
Light, funny and feel-good, the show won many hearts for its characters, their outfits and French eye-candy. Brownie points for some armchair travelling during a pandemic!

A Suitable Boy
With a star cast of  Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor, this series transported everyone to India of the yore. Based on Vikram Seth’s magnum opus of the same name, the show also gave way to many age-old book vs screen adaptation debates. 

Money Heist
Season 4 of this popular Spanish show came out this year and the season’s end and plot twists left many reeling for days on end. It didn’t take long before fan theories for season 5 started making the rounds on the internet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT platform Shows online
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp