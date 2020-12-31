STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karisma Kapoor soaks up in sun on last day of 2020

Amid the lush green vegetation of the park, Kapoor seems to channel her happy moments as she welcomes the new year with hope and positivity.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karisma Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Soaking up the sun on last day of the year, actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday treated fans to an all-smiles picture amid lush green flora.

The 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo featuring herself.

In the picture, Kapoor is seen smilingly posing as she soaks up the sun. Sporting a loosely fitted top and pants, the actor seems to enjoy her comfy mood. With her luscious locks open in the air, the actor looked gorgeous in sun-kissed snap donning a fuchsia red lipstick, and no-makeup look.

Amid the lush green vegetation of the park, Kapoor seems to channel her happy moments as she welcomes the new year with hope and positivity.

Taking to the captions, the 'Hero No 1' actor noted, "Soaking up the sun on the last day of the year.."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 54 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform

Adoring the beautiful click, fans left red hearts and fire emoticons over the post.

During the day, Bollywood star Anupam Kher and celebrity fashion designer contemplated on the new year and sent best wishes to fans by sharing posts on social media.

