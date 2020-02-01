Home Entertainment Hindi

Along for the bride

Directed by Prerna Chawla and Shiksha Talsania, the play ‘Dekh Behen’, comprising an all-women cast and crew, is about five bridesmaids.

Published: 01st February 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Dekh Behen'

A still from 'Dekh Behen'

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Picture this. Six friends, a bride among them, conversing about everything under the sun. But, what if the five don’t particularly like the bride? Mumbai-based Akvarious Productions is back in town with another spectacle.

Directed by Prerna Chawla and Shiksha Talsania, the play ‘Dekh Behen’, comprising an all-women cast and crew, is about five bridesmaids, including the bride’s sister and cousin, who have come for a sangeet.

"Akvarious Productions essentially has the repertoire of some of the most interesting conversations; It is almost a take on sensibilities. ‘Dekh Behen’ is an honest insight into how women essentially talk to each other and their ability to be completely themselves around each other," says Sudeip Nair, co-founder of The Cuckoo Club, above French Toast, Kacheripady. The venue has been host to freshly-curated entertainment for Kochiites, replete with a weekly theatre calendar.

Featuring Astha Arora, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Mithila Palkar, Prerna Chawla, Shikha Talsania and Tahira Nath Krishnan, ‘Dekh Behen’ is essentially a journey of six women who are sitting and chatting about life, according to Dilshad, who co-wrote the script with Tahira.

"A few are reconnecting after a long time. Over the course of the play, you realise that they don’t like the bride, and then there’s a twist at the end," she explains.

Inspired by the premise of a play by American writer Alan Ball, content is the queen of ‘Dekh Behen’. Set in one room, the dialogues and characteristics of the individuals hold the play together, as per Dilshad.

"Each character is completely different from the other, which makes it very interesting. There’s a well-turned-out hoity-toity lady, one is a borderline alcoholic who is struggling to save her marriage, there’s a rather outspoken lesbian, then you have the bride’s cousin who’s a small-town girl, the bride’s sister has her issues, and the last is the bride herself," quips Dilshad.

Relatability and humour drive the play. As the actors knew each previously, chemistry wasn’t a problem, says Dilshad. "The play is almost an extension of a girls’ night, so jokes were organic. With every rehearsal, there’s a new element," she says.

Did the scriptwriters face any challenges, though? "Not quite; we set the play in a Delhi wedding as they’re the most glamorous ones with functions that last for days. My co-writer is from Chandigarh; she knew all the nuances pretty well. If anything, the only challenge was to get the flavour out and make it as free-flowing as possible. Because it’s an all-female cast, we were conscious about not making it a feminist play. It isn’t about how men have ruined their lives. Just breezy, easy conversations," Dilshad says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akvarious Productions Prerna Chawla Shiksha Talsania Mithila Palkar
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp