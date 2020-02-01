Along for the bride

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Picture this. Six friends, a bride among them, conversing about everything under the sun. But, what if the five don’t particularly like the bride? Mumbai-based Akvarious Productions is back in town with another spectacle.

Directed by Prerna Chawla and Shiksha Talsania, the play ‘Dekh Behen’, comprising an all-women cast and crew, is about five bridesmaids, including the bride’s sister and cousin, who have come for a sangeet.

"Akvarious Productions essentially has the repertoire of some of the most interesting conversations; It is almost a take on sensibilities. ‘Dekh Behen’ is an honest insight into how women essentially talk to each other and their ability to be completely themselves around each other," says Sudeip Nair, co-founder of The Cuckoo Club, above French Toast, Kacheripady. The venue has been host to freshly-curated entertainment for Kochiites, replete with a weekly theatre calendar.

Featuring Astha Arora, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Mithila Palkar, Prerna Chawla, Shikha Talsania and Tahira Nath Krishnan, ‘Dekh Behen’ is essentially a journey of six women who are sitting and chatting about life, according to Dilshad, who co-wrote the script with Tahira.

"A few are reconnecting after a long time. Over the course of the play, you realise that they don’t like the bride, and then there’s a twist at the end," she explains.

Inspired by the premise of a play by American writer Alan Ball, content is the queen of ‘Dekh Behen’. Set in one room, the dialogues and characteristics of the individuals hold the play together, as per Dilshad.

"Each character is completely different from the other, which makes it very interesting. There’s a well-turned-out hoity-toity lady, one is a borderline alcoholic who is struggling to save her marriage, there’s a rather outspoken lesbian, then you have the bride’s cousin who’s a small-town girl, the bride’s sister has her issues, and the last is the bride herself," quips Dilshad.

Relatability and humour drive the play. As the actors knew each previously, chemistry wasn’t a problem, says Dilshad. "The play is almost an extension of a girls’ night, so jokes were organic. With every rehearsal, there’s a new element," she says.

Did the scriptwriters face any challenges, though? "Not quite; we set the play in a Delhi wedding as they’re the most glamorous ones with functions that last for days. My co-writer is from Chandigarh; she knew all the nuances pretty well. If anything, the only challenge was to get the flavour out and make it as free-flowing as possible. Because it’s an all-female cast, we were conscious about not making it a feminist play. It isn’t about how men have ruined their lives. Just breezy, easy conversations," Dilshad says.