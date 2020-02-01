Home Entertainment Hindi

Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta are riot together in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana

A follow-up to the actor's 2017 hit 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', the new film stars Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple trying to win over each other's family.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples. (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, his co-stars from "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", have become the country's "most loved on-screen parents" post 2018's "Badhaai Ho".

Ayushmann said he was glad to be reuniting with Gajraj and Neena, who are playing the father and mother of Jitendra's character.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of 'Gabru' from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

"Gajraj sir and Neena ji are the most loved on-screen parents for audiences today and it is such a pleasure to have them in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. They have won over the audiences and their hearts with their stellar performance and such endearing on-screen chemistry in 'Badhaai Ho'," Ayushmann said in a statement.

He said though his relationship with the two actors is different in the new film, their work dynamic remains the same.

"This time our relationship is a little different, they play parents to my on-screen partner but the energy we have between us is simply infectious."

The actor said Gajraj's character serves as an "antagonist" to his love life in the film.

"It's really funny to have him as the overbearing father who refuses to believe that his son is gay. It is basically him vs me in the film and his scenes with me are incredibly funny and will crack the audiences up. They are some of the most memorable scenes of the film," he added.

As for Neena, the actor said he has forged a "special bond" with her and had a great time working with the veteran.

"They are riot together in our film and they bring the house down with their brilliant acting and comic timing. Their presence in our film takes the entertainment quotient to another level," Ayushmann added.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is scheduled to be released on February 21.

