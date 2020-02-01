Pankaj Kapur brings alive literature on stage

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Even as versatile artiste Pankaj Kapur is basking in the glory of his recently-released book, Dopehri, he’s already penned two short stories in the last one month. Writing, he says, is something that he does swiftly once an idea strikes him.

"It’s all about that inspiration and idea. Once I sit down to write, it sometimes just takes me four days. Sometimes a month or two. Although I am not a disciplined writer, when I start working on something, I complete it at one go," he says, adding that the idea for the two short stories he penned recently were with him for the last 5-6 years.

Ahead of the 54th show of Dopehri, a dramatic reading of a novella written and performed by Kapur, which is being organised in Bengaluru by FICCI FLO on February 6, Kapur says he finds the city’s audience discerning and intelligent. The actor will bring alive the story revolving around the life of Amma Bi, an elderly widow who lives alone in Lucknow. Every afternoon, she hears the sound of unknown footsteps but no one is there.

Amma Bi eventually takes in a lodger, Sabiha, who then transforms her life. The reading, which is in Hindi, has been performed in several places across the country as well as internationally – Singapore, Dubai and eight cities in the USA. “There’s never been an issue with language. Anyone who understands Hindi through Bollywood films and has an interest in literature will be able to,” he says.

As an artiste, Kapur points out that each medium comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. "But the approach is similar with just a few changes here and there. The job of an actor is the same in terms of preparing for a role. At the end of the day it’s about being honest to your role and doing best what you can do," he says.

Currently working on Jersey, he’s also worked out a theatre production in his head. "We’ll start preparing in June-July and should happen by August," he says.

(The reading will be staged on Feb 6, 7.30pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram)