Home Entertainment Hindi

Shabana Azmi is back home from hospital and recovering

Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also in the vehicle but he escaped unhurt.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a car accident last month, has shared an update about her health, saying she is back home and recovering well.

On Saturday, Shabana shared a photograph of herself and gave her fans an update about her recovery. She thanked her fans and wellwishers for their "prayers and wishes".

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful," she posted.

Shabana was injured on January 18 in a road accident involving her UV and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The actress was initially rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai but shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same evening.

Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also in the vehicle but he escaped unhurt.

Among those who rejoiced Shabana's homecoming was her "Chalk N Duster" co-star Richa Chadha. "We love you! Happy to hear you're better... See you soon and a big hug", while Vikrant Massey posted: "So happy to see you back!" Richa tweeted.

On the film front, Shabana will be in Faraz Arif Ansari's "Sheer Qorma", which also stars Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shabana Azmi Accident
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp