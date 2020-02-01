Trivialising to say 'Thappad' is answer to 'Kabir Singh'; film deals with physical abuse: Taapsee Pannu

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu feels people should not compare her upcoming drama "Thappad" with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster of 2019, "Kabir Singh", just because the two films focus on contradictory ideologies.

She adds that there are a lot of things that have been shown in "Thappad" about human relationships beyond a woman being slapped by a man.

The gripping trailer of "Thappad", starring Taapsee, prompted instant comparison with the romantic drama "Kabir Singh" on social media.

In "Kabir Singh", the hero has violent tendencies and is seen slapping the heroine, and she too slaps him.

The film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had defended the slapping saying a "little bit of violence" is part of a relationship.

"Kabir Singh", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest grossers of 2019, but the film received flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in relationship.

Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad", which focuses on a woman seeking divorce after her husband slaps her in a party, is being considered by many on social media as an answer to Vanga's depiction of love.

The film (Thappad) takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with particular focus on how violent behaviour is ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens. Simply put, even if it is just one slap, it counts as domestic violence.

Reacting to the comparison, Taapsee said, "The film ('Kabir Singh') is not entirely about that. There was a moment in that film, which kind of mad domestic violence or physical abuse by a man on a woman normal and a part of love and intensity. Our film opposes that.

"To say, it opposes the entire film will be too heavy a statement to make. In 'Thappad', we don't feel it (violence in a relationship) is okay," she added.

The 32-year-old actor said love can only thrive on respect and violence of any kind from anybody is unacceptable.

"Violence is not a part of love. Love is only love until it is backed by respect. If there is no respect in a relationship, then there is no love."

Taapsee believes it is important to address the issue of domestic violence which still plagues the society and affects women, irrespective of their social background.

"It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that's why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper-middle-class educated and well-to-do family.

"It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated. This happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five," she added.

Taapsee also added she would have never done a film like "Kabir Singh".

"I feel people shouldn't leave their brain at home while watching a film. 'Kabir Singh' collected a lot of money and I congratulate the makers of that film, but I wouldn't have done that film had I been offered Kabir Singh's part and obviously, I would have never done the girl's part."

"Thappad" features Taapsee Pannu along with Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. The film is slated to release on February 28.