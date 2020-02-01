Home Entertainment Hindi

We finally have an idea for 'Munna Bhai 3': Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The first two projects of the series - 'Munna Bhai MBBS' (2003) and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' (2006), both were directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says the team behind "Munna Bhai" series has zeroed in on an idea for the third part and are developing it further.

Chopra, who is currently promoting his next directorial venture "Shikara", said the franchise, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, is close to his heart and he wants to start production on the threequel as soon as possible.

"I want to make Munna Bhai. I want to make some fun films. Finally we have something that I want to do," Chopra said in a group interview here.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandits not beggars, we stood on our feet, says Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The filmmaker said soon after the release of "Shikara", which is about exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, he will start working on the next "Munna Bhai" movie.

When asked if the stars of the movie and director Rajkumar Hirani will return for the new installment, Chopra said, "It will definitely be with Sanjay. Hopefully it will be made with all of them.

"I am going to work on it from February 10. We have the correct idea but we have to work on it. I don't know by when it will be made," he added.

Directed by Hirani and produced by Chopra, the series chronicles the story of an affable goon - Munna, played by Dutt, and his loyal sidekick Circuit, essayed by Arshad.

The first two projects of the series - "Munna Bhai MBBS" (2003) and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" (2006), both were directed by Hirani.

Hirani's last directorial was "Sanju", a biopic on Dutt.

