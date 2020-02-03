Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana croons romantic number for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann is the voice behind many popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and many more.

Published: 03rd February 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his singer avatar for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

The singer-actor took to his Instagram on Monday to share the news of his song coming out on Tuesday. Ayushmann wrote, "There was a time when standing in front of the mic used to be a dream. And now, I get to sing one song in each of my movies. A unique song is on its way and will reach you tomorrow."

As per the actor's post, 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' seems to be a romantic number.

ALSO READ: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta are riot together in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is the voice behind many popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and many more.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

