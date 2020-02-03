KGF art director to come with rustic set for 'Salaga' title track

By Express News Service

KGF art director Shivakumar is coming up with a raw rustic set up for Salaga. This is for the title track featuring lead actor, Vijay, who is also making his directorial debut. The song shoot will begin on February 5, and according to producer Srikanth, the whole creation will be on a different note.

“The art director plays a very important part in this title track and is personally getting into the details of the structure, and backdrop. It is concept-oriented, and the director, cinematographer and art director will together be choreographing the song,” says Srikanth, adding that the title track will wrap up the entire film’s shoot.

The team recently completed a crucial portion of shooting in the coastal belt of Udupi, and Mangaluru — shooting in two ships which is said the film’s highlights. The film targets a February-end release and is working on the double on the post-production work. Currently they are in the re-recording stage, which is being taken care by music director, Charan Raj. Apart from Vijay in the lead, Salaga features Sanjana Anand in the female lead, and Dhananjay who plays the role of a cop. The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty.