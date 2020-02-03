Home Entertainment Hindi

My sensitivities to religions will always be on point: Karan Johar on 'Takht'

The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Bollywood director Karan Johar (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to direct period drama "Takht", says his sensitivities to religions across the world will be on point as it is something he takes care of.

The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

When asked how he will strike a balance in 'Takht' as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan told reporters, "You're talking to someone who has directed 'My Name is Khan'."

"My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. 'Takht' is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it," he added.

"Takht" marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film, with screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of his next production, "Bhoot- The Haunted Ship", starring Vicky and Bhumi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Karan Johar Takht
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp