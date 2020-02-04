Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff fights his latest war in epic threequel
After battling martial art thugs in Baaghi (2016) and drug-dealers in Baaghi 2 (2018), Tiger Shroff is up against an entire nation in Baaghi 3.
Published: 04th February 2020 11:08 AM | Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:08 AM
After battling martial art thugs in Baaghi (2016) and drug-dealers in Baaghi 2 (2018), Tiger Shroff is up against an entire nation in Baaghi 3. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, looks to be the biggest entry in the franchise, marking the return of tough-guy Ronny, the titular ‘rebel’ of the series. The first-look poster of Baaghi 3 was released on Monday.
It features Tiger, back-turned, blocking the path of an approaching tank. There are military choppers in the sky, which is heavy with the smoke of war. Tiger, as always, is bare-chested, with a rifle in his hand.
Against his strongest enemy,— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 3, 2020
His greatest battle,
Up against a nation,
RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday. #sajidnadiadwala@ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/AJR7Bxalq8
Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma. The action-thriller is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Vettai.