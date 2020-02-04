Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff fights his latest war in epic threequel

By Express News Service

After battling martial art thugs in Baaghi (2016) and drug-dealers in Baaghi 2 (2018), Tiger Shroff is up against an entire nation in Baaghi 3. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, looks to be the biggest entry in the franchise, marking the return of tough-guy Ronny, the titular ‘rebel’ of the series. The first-look poster of Baaghi 3 was released on Monday.

It features Tiger, back-turned, blocking the path of an approaching tank. There are military choppers in the sky, which is heavy with the smoke of war. Tiger, as always, is bare-chested, with a rifle in his hand.

Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma. The action-thriller is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Vettai.