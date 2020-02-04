Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, says Delhi pollution got to him

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital for pneumonia.

There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.

In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city.

He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern.

"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you.

I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of netrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Kapoor said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch, which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued.

Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an "infection".

Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

