Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan announces Sooraj Pancholi's next, biopic on boxer Hawa Singh

Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sooraj Pancholi's next, biopic on boxer 'Hawa Singh'

Sooraj Pancholi's next, biopic on boxer 'Hawa Singh'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi.

Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

"Hawa se baatein karega singh (This Singh will fly)," Salman captioned the first look on Twitter.

The poster shows a beefed up Sooraj, guzzling a glass of lassi in a boxing ring.

"Hawa Singh" traced the boxer's journey from a village boy to a legendary figure in the world of boxing.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award, Singh dominated Indian and Asian Boxing in his weight class for a decade.

He won the Asian Games Gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions of the Games at the 1966 and 1970 Asians, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer till date. The film, set in Haryana, will go on floors soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hawa Singh Sooraj Pancholi Salman Khan
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp