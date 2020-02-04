Salman Khan announces Sooraj Pancholi's next, biopic on boxer Hawa Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi.

Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

"Hawa se baatein karega singh (This Singh will fly)," Salman captioned the first look on Twitter.

The poster shows a beefed up Sooraj, guzzling a glass of lassi in a boxing ring.

"Hawa Singh" traced the boxer's journey from a village boy to a legendary figure in the world of boxing.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award, Singh dominated Indian and Asian Boxing in his weight class for a decade.

He won the Asian Games Gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions of the Games at the 1966 and 1970 Asians, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer till date. The film, set in Haryana, will go on floors soon.