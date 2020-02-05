Home Entertainment Hindi

22 films including 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' make it to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's subsidy list

The Uttar Pradesh government has, so far, cleared subsidy worth over Rs 112.4 million for 16 Hindi and six Bhojpuri films.

Published: 05th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Among these 22 films are 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Among these 22 films are 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Twenty-two feature films, including six Bhojpuri films, have been the beneficiary of the Yogi Adityanath government's film policy.

"Nearly 35 more films have been cleared by the finance committee. Bill vouchers of such films have been deposited and this means that these films would be next in line for the subsidy which is cleared in a phased manner," said an official of Film Bandhu, the nodal body for film clearance and subsidy in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has, so far, cleared subsidy worth over Rs 112.4 million for 16 Hindi and six Bhojpuri films.

"The subsidy amount for 22 films is being transferred directly into the filmmakers' accounts through real-time gross settlement (RTGS)," the official said.

Among these 22 films are 'Anaarkali of Aarah', 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Behen Hogi Teri'.

Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap's 'Saand ki Aankh', which the Yogi Adityanath government had declared tax-free in 2019, is not among the subsidy beneficiaries.

'Saand Ki Aankh' stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is based on the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the two grandmothers from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh who learnt shooting at the age of 60 years and then went on to earn accolades.

Anurag Kashyap, the producer of 'Saand ki Aankh', has been vocal in his opposition to the new citizenship law and was also among 49 celebrities who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against growing intolerance.

Bollywood celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar had criticized Kashyap for seeking subsidy from the same government which he was criticizing.

Meanwhile, Film Bandhu spokesman said that, on an average, three films were seeking subsidy every month in the state.

There is a craze among filmmakers to shoot in Uttar Pradesh locations like Varanasi, Mathura, Agra, Sarnath and Sonebhadra.

In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had revised the existing film policy. Under the new policy if half of a film has been shot in the state, the producer would be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 1 crore, while shooting two-thirds of the film in the state would make the producer eligible for Rs 2 crores.

In March 2019, Adityanath had personally given away cheques worth Rs 7 crores to 14 filmmakers for movies shot in the state and had even suggested a film on Prayagraj's 'Kumbh'.

The Yogi government has also given subsidy to hit films like Boney Kapoor's "Mom", "Toilet-- Ek Prem Katha" and "Nil Batey Sannata" among others.

In the new policy, including four to five actors from the state in his film also makes the producer eligible for Rs 25 lakh, while an all-UP star cast make a producer eligible for Rs 50 lakh.

The government had also reworked the policy to extend cash subsidies, which were till then available only to Hindi films and those made in UP regional languages, to films shot in English or any regional language.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath film subsidy Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Anaarkali of Aarah Behen Hogi Teri
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp