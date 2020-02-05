Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya shares family moments from Abhishek's birthday party

Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya, along with Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, is also seen in the pictures taken at their residence in Mumbai.

Published: 05th February 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bachchan family is seen posing for the camera before cutting the cake. Abhishek's love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well.

Bachchan family is seen posing for the camera before cutting the cake. Abhishek's love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Abhishek Bachchan rings in his 44th birthday on Wednesday, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some adorable pictures of an intimate family celebration on social media.

Besides Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya, along with Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, is also seen in the pictures taken at their residence in Mumbai.

HappyBirthday Babyyyy-PapaaaaLove LOVE LOVE ALWAYS

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Ash took to Instagram and shared the family pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS."

In the first picture, the Bachchan family is seen posing for the camera before cutting the cake. Abhishek's love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well. The second picture has Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya, all in smiles.

Always

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Amitabh Bachchan took a walk down memory lane and recalled the eve of Abhishek's birth in his blog and shared his son's photo with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He wrote: "It has dawned towards the 5th .. the birth of Abhishek, later at night .. the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival .. finally, it happens and there is joy and celebration .. ..in the blessings of the Dada Ji."

Conveying his best wishes for Abhishek, he wrote: "No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two-finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you.. and may it never."

On the work front, Abhishek is shooting for the spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Kahaani - Bob Biswas'. He has also been roped in for Ajay Devgn productions' biographical financial crime-drama 'The Big Bull'. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp