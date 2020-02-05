Akshay Kumar confirmed in Dhoom 4?

By Express News Service

It was speculated last year that Akshay Kumar has been approached to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. Though producers Yash Raj Films had denied the rumours at the time, it looks like Akshay has finally been confirmed for the forthcoming instalment.

On Monday, trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, “A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let’s wait for an official announcement soon.”In a statement last year, YRF had refuted Akshay’s involvement with the project, saying the film is yet to enter development.

“Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts,” the statement read.