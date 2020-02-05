Home Entertainment Hindi

Fresh FIR filed against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for sexual harassment

The complainant, who is an assistant choreographer, had approached the state women's commission a few days ago, alleging sexual harassment by Ganesh Acharya.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fresh First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, the city police said.

The FIR, registered at Amboli police station, also named two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, who are accused of beating up the woman on January 26.

No arrest has been made in the case yet. Acharya had denied the allegations last week.

The complainant, who is an assistant choreographer, had approached the state women's commission a few days ago, alleging sexual harassment by Acharya. The commission had asked the Amboli Police to submit a report.

She had also alleged that Acharya, Kelkar and Lad assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association in Andheri on January 26.

Among other things, Acharya forced her to watch porn videos whenever she went to meet him at his office during 2009-10, she alleged, claiming that he had victimised other women too.

Acharya was using his clout to ensure that she did not get work in Bollywood, she alleged.

Acharya held a press conference last week and denied the allegations, and said he would file a defamation case against her.

"We have registered an FIR against Ganesh Acharya and two others and further investigation is underway," said Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma.

The case was registered under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (Watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Acharya Bollywood sexual harassment
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp