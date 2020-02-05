Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up: Actress Disha Patani on nepotism

By Express News Service

Actor Disha Patani, who will be seen in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film, Malang, recently weighed in on the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Taking the example of her sister, who is in the army, Disha in an interview said that ‘nepotism exists in every industry.’

Disha Patani

“My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Speaking about the film industry, Disha added, “We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren’t too many Fridays with solo releases so there’s enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality. At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks. You’re lucky if people like you, that cannot come with birth or be bought.”