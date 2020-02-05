On 'Junior Bachchan' Abhishek's 44th birthday, Bollywood pours in heartwarming wishes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Bachchan ringed in his 44th birthday on Wednesday and the actor received heart-warming wishes from Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from Abhishek's wedding day and wrote, "Looking after u since 2004 happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes, straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls."

Happiest birthday to my boy @juniorbachchan .. love u unconditionally pic.twitter.com/DlCTf0BBm0 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 5, 2020

Priety Zinta shared their funny moments from IPL days and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling fellow Aquarian @bachchan I just wanna say I love you always Wish you loads of love, happiness, success, sexiness & blockbusters Muaah ! #Birthdayboy #friendsforever #ting"

Happy Birthday to my darling fellow Aquarian @juniorbachchan I just wanna say I love you always Wish you loads of love, happiness, success, sexiness & blockbusters Muaah ! #Birthdayboy #friendsforever #ting pic.twitter.com/mfZf8cZTy3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 5, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted to wish Abhishek on a special day and wrote, "Birthday greetings to you @juniorbachchan. Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires!"

Anil Kapoor wished the birthday boy on Twitter by sharing a quirky picture of the star where he is sitting in a park sporting football jersey. He tweeted "Happy Birthday to the always witty, kind-hearted, hilarious & my forever Bhaiya, @juniorbachchan!! May you have a great day & amazing year ahead!"

Riteish Deshmukh conveyed the birthday wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Dearest @juniorbachchan wishing you a smashing birthday- May you have a fabulous one - happiness, good health & loads of love. ...... *chestbump*..... dhudhhhh."

Ajay Devgn sent good wishes for Abhishek on Twitter and wrote, " Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Here's wishing you loads of good wishes & love. Have a great one @juniorbachchan."

Athiya Shetty tweeted "happiest birthday, favourite. @juniorbachchan."

John Abraham wished Abhishek on Twitter by sharing a funny picture from their 'Dostana' days, He wrote, "Happy birthday baba !! @juniorbachchan."