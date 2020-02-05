Richa Chadha shares first-look from untitled romantic drama

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Though she hasn’t officially announced her next project, the actor on Tuesday shared her first look from her upcoming film. In the picture, Richa is donning a silk cotton saree paired with rustic jewellery.

The project is said to be an untitled drama with a strong backdrop of a love story. A source close to the actor says Richa recently did a look test for the film. “This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse,” the source said. “It has an earthy feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured this avatar.

“There are few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it’s a role unlike she’s ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in.”

