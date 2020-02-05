Home Entertainment Hindi

Rudraprayag shooting to start from March 1: Rishab Shetty

The writer-director of the thriller, which stars Anant Nag in the lead role, plans to begin the shooting schedule at Belagavi

Published: 05th February 2020

By Express News Service

Project Rudraprayag has been keeping Rishab Shetty busy, and the writer-director is all set to start the shooting of the thriller from March 1. This will be Rishab’s fourth directorial venture, after Ricky, Kirik Party and Sarkari Hi.Pra.Shaale. According to the filmmaker, Rudraprayag has taken a little more time at the preparation level, which was due to the storyboard, dialogues and planning. “Moreover, the film has a lot of VFX, and that needed a little focus.

The month of February will go into the artwork, property design, and rehearsals, and we will start the shoot from March 1,” says Rishab, who is collaborating with producers Jayanna and Bogenda for the film. He plans to begin the schedule at Belagavi, where 80 per cent of the shoot will be done. The team, which includes Anant Nag, who is playing the lead role, will then move on to filming the crucial portions that will be shot at Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The dialogues for Rudraprayag have been written by Sripad Joshi and Trilok Trivikrama, while Ajaneesh Lokanath has been brought on board for composing the music and Aravind Kashyap as the DOP.

