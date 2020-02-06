Kangana Ranaut eyes film on Tamil legend
Kangana Ranaut, who essays late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic, Thalaivi, has expressed interest in portraying Kannagi, another famous Tamil character. At an interaction, Kangana revealed that she wants to play the role of Kannagi, a legendary Tamil woman, who forms the central character of the epic Silappathikaram, and has been elevated to mythical status.