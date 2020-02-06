Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi Kapoor admitted to Mumbai hospital with viral fever, is 'fine', says family insider

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Published: 06th February 2020 02:25 PM

Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood senior actor Rishi Kapoor (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever, a source close to the family said Thursday.

The 67-year-old, who was shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday, the same day the actor went on Twitter to say he was back home, is doing "fine", the Kapoor family insider said.

"He has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about," the source said.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

As reports of his hospitalisation fuelled speculation about the return of the disease, Kapoor issued a clarification on Twitter on Monday.

"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalised," he tweeted.

"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured," the actor added.

Kapoor had earlier said, "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic sorry. Pollution got me I guess."

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature with Deepika Padukone.

