Home Entertainment Hindi

‘The audience should have fun’

... says Anil Kapoor as he, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Keemu talk about their characters in Mohit Suri’s psychedelic thriller Malang

Published: 06th February 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The team of 'Malang'.

The team of 'Malang'.

By  Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In Mohit Suri’s Malang, four unhinged characters are set on a collision course in Goa. The packed ensemble features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. This is Aditya’s second film with Mohit, after the blockbuster success of Aashiqui 2 (2013). “Mohit and I were keen on not repeating ourselves,” says Aditya. “We had done a romantic film that resonated with so many people. So, for our second collaboration, he wanted to explore the action space with me.”

Aditya grew up on a healthy dose of Hollywood action cinema. He claims to have devoured entire filmographies of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude van Damme, Jackie Chan, and Bruce Lee. Although he graduated to watching ‘better cinema’, the fascination remained. For Malang, the actor sculpted two drastically different looks, from lean backpacker to ripped antihero. “Normally, for such a transformation, you need at least 8-10 weeks. You need to rest, eat a lot, and lift weights. I, on the other hand, didn’t even get two-weeks.”

Malang is set against the backdrop of the crime-and-drugs milieu in Goa. The film is co-written by Mohit, Aseem Arora, and Aniruddha Guha. Aditya helped with the research, having spent endless weeks partying in the leafy coastal state. “Mohit and I realised we had partied 12 years ago in a rave in Goa, without knowing we were both there. So we thought, why not set the film in that world?”

Asked if he observed any changes in Mohit’s style, Aditya says, “I think at his core he’s still the same. His emotional radar is as strong as ever. He’s a senior director who’s made 13 films so far. But despite that, his obsession with cinema remains unchanged.”

In the film, towering over the younger cast, is Anil Kapoor, playing a manic 50-year-old cop named Anjaney Agashe. A senior officer in the Goa Police, the character is dark, unpredictable, and full of angst against his department. He’s also perpetually hooked on drugs — an escape from a sketchy past. Anil says he has played angsty characters before, but never to this extent. “I play a cop who wants to inflict pain on himself. He understands the moral cost of drug abuse, but can’t help it. It was a challenging part because we did not want to repel the audience. This is, after all, a commercial film and we want people to have fun with the character.”

To prepare for the part, Anil referenced Abel Ferrara’s neo-noir drama Bad Lieutenant. Released in 1992, the film starred Harvey Keitel as a corrupt, cocaine-shooting cop in New York. The idea was followed up in Werner Herzog’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), with Nicolas Cage in the lead. “My son Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor) recommended these two movies,” Anil shares. “Both were dark films centred on a cop. However, the world of American law enforcement is different from ours. So to better adapt the role, I spoke with real-life officers and encounter specialists in India.”

Initially, Anil wanted to play Kunal Keemu’s part — the head of the special branch. While it’s hard to glean character details from the trailer, Kunal clarifies for us. “Michael is the only character who isn’t grey,” Kunal says. “He believes he is the righteous man who is supposed to do the right thing. He doesn’t care if it is good or bad — for him, it’s all about being ‘right’. And sometimes in doing that, he crosses the line.”

An erstwhile child actor, Kunal made his adult debut in Mohit Suri’s Kalyug. The film, released in 2005, was lauded for its music and edgy plot, which focused on the illegal porn industry. Kunal says he has happy memories of working on Kalyug. “We were just students trying to make our first movie,” he recalls. “There was this one scene for which we had a certain foot of stock left. Back then, there were no digital cameras and you couldn’t waste the can. Mohit came to me and said we have to nail it in one take. He trusted me and we managed to get it in one go.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohit Suri Malang Aditya Roy Kapur Anil Kapoor Kunal Keemu Disha Patani
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp