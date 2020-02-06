What’s up, Doc?

Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayush Mehra, a familiar face in the digital content space, will be seen starring in Operation MBBS, alongside Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in the lead roles.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Netflix having bulldozed its way into several Academy Award nominations this year, streaming has never been bigger, with new streaming and web-based movies as well as shows flooding viewing platforms. Among the new batch of titles, is Dice Media’s Operation MBBS, which chronicles the MBBS journey of three firstyear students.

The series throws light on how these millennials weave their way through the halls of one of the best MBBS colleges in the country, and the hurdles they must face in the almost impossible task of becoming a doctor in India. Ayush Mehra, a familiar face in the digital content space, will be seen starring in Operation MBBS, alongside Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in the lead roles. Dice Media is a long-form media channel run by Pocket Aces, which also operates FilterCopy (short videos) and Gobble (food and lifestyle videos).

Mehra started his onscreen career with TV commercials and small roles in Bollywood films. He has since become a popular figure in web formats. Mehra was previously seen in Dice Media’s mini-series Please Find Attached. On bagging the series, Mehra said, “MBBS is one of those rare experiences which comes in life and I am happy to have gotten a chance to live it even without studying for it. While I have been associated with Dice Media in the past, its feels great to finally do a show with them.

The entire cast and crew was splendid as each one knew what they had to do and bought more to the table.” Hashmi, meanwhile, has acted in Bollywood films like Bombay Talkies and Dil Dhadakne Do. She has also worked with several digital entertainment platforms such as TVF, Filter- Copy and Culture Machine to name a few. Chauhan of Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Zero and True Love, marks her online debut with this web-series. Commenting on her role in the series, she said, “No words can fully tell the story of my time on Operation MBBS. The shoot in itself felt like a bunch of really excited and intelligent people coming together to make a super project. We can’t wait for you all to experience the world of medicine with us all.”

