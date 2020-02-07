Best of cinema at 'Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From Lawrence of Arabia by David Lean to A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick, the fourth edition – Season II of Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival aims to celebrate directors of World Cinema. They will be screening six films in the span of two-days, featuring an ensemble of popular contemporary classics as well as independent filmmaking achievements from all over the world.

Talking about the festival, Dinesh B Singh, Founder, Navrasa Duende says, “The festival is a moment to celebrate art and global community. More than ever, we need to talk to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium to engage without prejudices; Iranian cinema is the best example.”

Sharing his view on the selection process the festival, Singh says the edition’s picks can be divided into three categories based on the directors who have helmed the film and the nature of their work. First, are the movies by the likes of David Lean, Robert Wise, John Badham, Bimal Roy, Raj Kapoor, who strike a perfect balance between craft and popular appeal.

The second class of directors, includes likes of Stanley Kubrick, Wong Kar-Wai, Bernardo Bertolucci, Darren Aronofsky, Steven Spielberg, Luchino Visconti, Jean Renoir, only demand that the viewers invest in the films to reap maximum benefits.



The final class is made up of those who focus purely on their craft and demand a state of complete suspension from their audience without the expectation of any pay-off.



“Movies that fall within this category are the most challenging to watch but equally rewarding for the discerning viewer. Ingmar Berman and Krzysztof Kielowski, Ashgar Farhadi, Jean-Luc Goddard, Michael Haneke, Pedro Almodovar, exemplify this class of directors.”

The first leg of the film carnival was held on November 16-17, 2019. Talking about the genesis of the Navrasa Duende, Singh shares, “It is a venture in the realm of arts and entertainment. Film, being the most integrated form of art, was one of the appropriate medium that we preferred for a regular engagement with our patrons. Since, the inception of Navrasa Duende, this movie festival was always in our mind.”



The organisation has its roots in its founder’s strong belief in promoting the performing arts, including modern, traditional, and popular works from India and the world. The company endeavours to spread live entertainment covering music, dance, theatre, cinema, visual arts, literature, and tourism, blending multiple genres.



From: February 8

At: Siri Fort Auditorium