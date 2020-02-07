Emraan Hashmi turns encounter specialist for Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming 'Mumbai Saga'

By Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi plays an encounter specialist cop in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The film, which also stars John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and others, explores the transformation of Mumbai’s criminal landscape.

On Thursday, the makers shared Emraan’s first-look from the film. A fan of Sanjay’s narrative style, Emraan revealed he was a little surprised when the director approached him to play a cop and not a gangster.



“I rejected a lot of offers which were in the same zone as Shoaib Khan from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. But when Sanjay said he is offering me the role of a cop, I was a little taken aback,” he said.



The actor said he was apprehensive about the character since he wanted to steer clear of unidimensional roles.



“I was hoping it’s not that and to my surprise, the way the part has been penned and the kind of character I play, he is almost like a gangster. An encounter specialist, he can put a bullet into someone if it accomplishes his motive. He is a badass character in a dog-eats-dog kind of world wherein this guy is the wolf. Be it by fair or unfair means, he will bring down the guy he is going for.”

Mumbai Saga is co-produced by T- Series and White Feather Films. The film is set to release on June 19, 2020.