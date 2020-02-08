Kangana Ranaut puts on 10 kg for Thalaivi

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly gained 8 to 10 kg for playing J Jayalalithaa, the former CM of Tamil Nadu, in Thalaivi, directed by Vijay. Kangana’s sister Rangoli, wrote, “In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake (sic).”

