I'm looking for a game-changer Friday: Himesh Reshammiya

Music director Himesh Reshammiya. (Photo| Instagram)

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is one of the prominent names in the music industry, but the composer says he also wants the audience to accept him as an actor.

The music director, who became a rage in mid-2000s with his songs in films such as 'Aashiq Banaya Apne', 'Namaste London', 'Aksar', '36 China Town' and 'Apne' among others, made his acting debut in 2007 with 'Aap Kaa Surroor'.

He went on to star in "Karzzzz", "Khiladi 786", "The Xpose", "Tera Surroor", Radio and his latest release in 'Happy Hardy and Heer'.

"My songs and music have been successful. As far as my acting career goes, it is about getting one huge success and being appreciated for a role, which is a game-changer. Every actor is always looking for a game changer Friday, I am looking for it. And sometimes when you don't find it, you keep looking for that Friday," Reshammiya told PTI in an interview here.

He hopes his hard work in acting is appreciated.

"When I first became a singer, people had reservations but when my hundreds of songs became blockbusters then this whole debate of nasal singing ended.

When something is new it takes time to be accepted.

"This is my 10th film and because few of my films have done good business, producers like T-series, Vashu Bhagnani have offered me good films. It is about time I take my performance to the next level. I have worked very hard for all the films. I hope I get appreciation for the work I do."

Reshammiya, 46, said he realised a few years ago that it was necessary for him to branch out in other domains of filmmaking and that's when acting happened.

"My decision for acting came from within, I knew I wanted to do but it will take a little bit of time because I had to transform myself completely into an actor."

Talking about his forthcoming projects, Reshammiya said, "The sequel of 'The Xpose' is coming up, the character of Ravi Kumar gave me a lot of appreciation, another film is 'Main Jaha Rahu', for which I will collaborate with Javed Akhtar sahab.

It is directed by Rajesh Sethi.

He is also creating music for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film, Anubhav Sinha's next production venture and superstar Salman Khan's Eid release 'Radhe'.

"I am also coming up with a new project with 700 new songs, which I am composing for the last four years," he added.

 

