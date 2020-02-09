Kartik Aaryan to work with director Om Raut for 3D action film

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with the 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut for an upcoming action film in 3D.

The news of the collaboration was confirmed by the Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Sunday.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... #KartikAaryan to collaborate with #Tanhaji director Om Raut... An action film in 3D... Produced by Bhushan Kumar," the tweet read.

Director Om is basking on the success of his previous outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' that is still running strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor is on a promotional spree with co-star Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming romantic-thriller 'Love Aaj Kal'.