Katrina Kaif to play a superhero in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s next? 

By Express News Service

Katrina Kaif has worked with director Ali Abbas Zafar on Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. As per reports, the duo is set to reunite for an upcoming superhero film. The film, it is said, will feature never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood and star Katrina in the lead role.

Ali is presently finalizing the script and meeting with producers. The director plans on turning the idea into an action franchise, a report claimed. The untitled project is expected to go on floors later this year. An official announcement is awaited.

Several superhero-themed titles are on pace in Bollywood. These include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Gupta’s Rakshak adaptation and Aditya Dhar’s film on Ashwathama. Additionally, Hrithik Roshan is set to return to his home franchise with Krrish 4. In the turf of female superheroes, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is bankrolling a trilogy called Nagin, a modern-day take on an Ichchadhari Nagin with special powers.