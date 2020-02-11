Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut’s heist thriller

Kartik said he is excited to work on his first action film.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan will star in a 3D action film to be directed by Om Raut. The filmmaker recently helmed the blockbuster Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik will be playing the male lead in Om’s next, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is a fast-paced heist thriller to be filmed in India and abroad. The remaining cast is yet to be finalized. 

Confirming the development, Bhushan shared, “It’s been a long successful association with Kartik right from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to the T. It’s Om’s vision and passion for cinema which I saw with Tanhaji which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series’ first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist.”

Kartik said he is excited to work on his first action film. “I’ve been keen to do an out and out action film for a while,” he shared. “I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I’m super excited to be a part of his next.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Om Raut
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp