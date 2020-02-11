Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut’s heist thriller

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan will star in a 3D action film to be directed by Om Raut. The filmmaker recently helmed the blockbuster Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik will be playing the male lead in Om’s next, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is a fast-paced heist thriller to be filmed in India and abroad. The remaining cast is yet to be finalized.

Confirming the development, Bhushan shared, “It’s been a long successful association with Kartik right from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to the T. It’s Om’s vision and passion for cinema which I saw with Tanhaji which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series’ first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist.”

Kartik said he is excited to work on his first action film. “I’ve been keen to do an out and out action film for a while,” he shared. “I recently watched Tanhaji and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut’s vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled. I’m super excited to be a part of his next.”