Home Entertainment Hindi

Age doesn’t define success, says fitness instructor-dancer Shweta Srivastav

Fitness instructor and professional dancer Shweta Srivastav says one should have conviction in their dreams

Published: 12th February 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

In August 2019, Shweta Srivastav appeared in a Diadem Mrs. India Legacy Classic-2019 and emerged as the winner.

In August 2019, Shweta Srivastav appeared in a Diadem Mrs. India Legacy Classic-2019 and emerged as the winner.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Shweta Srivastav was not always this confident, happy and self-assured. In fact, there was a time when this Ghaziabad-based fitness instructor and professional dancer was so unsure of herself that all she saw ahead was darkness and gloom.

“I had crossed 30 and was not working. I thought my life was over and that I wouldn’t be able to do anything in life, except take care of my home. It depressed me no end,” says Srivastav. So much so that it impacted her mental health.

“It was dance that brought me back to life,” she says. A post-graduate in Insurance Management, Srivastav was working with Kotak Mahindra when she got married to a Border Roads Organisation officer and shifted base to where her husband was posted.

“Being in BRO, we lived in remote areas where there was little population or civil life. Soon, I became a mother and slipped into postpartum depression,” she says, a little pensively, adding, “I was always on the plumper side and gained more weight during pregnancy that refused to leave me even after delivery. I remember I had stopped liking the person I saw in the mirror,” she says. During this time on a visit to her mom’s place in Ghaziabad, she got to know of auditions going on for a dance show. She went for the auditions, but got rejected.

“That was a big blow to my self-confidence. I knew I was a good dancer but couldn’t understand why I got rejected,” she adds. “I thought I was worthless. I would cry all the time,” she says. Then, like a spark of bright light, realisation dawned. “I thought to myself that how would someone select me for a dance show if I was this fat. I decided that I had to lose weight,” says Srivastav. She then joined a fitness centre and started dancing regularly.

“Dancing was the only thing that came to my mind. It was the only thing that could save me from myself,” she avers. And it did. As Srivastav started losing weight, thoughts of being worthless began fading away from her mind. She started believing and liking herself. The turning point came in 2011, when she got selected for Jhumroo, a musical show celebrating the life of legendary singer Kishore Kumar to be held at the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram. “It was a big high for me,” she reminisces. After a year of performing in Jhumroo, Srivastav quit the show, owing to her family responsibilities.

“During this period, my mother took care of my daughter when I was away but then she couldn’t continue to do so due to her health,” she says, adding, “But this time, rather than slipping into depression, I joined a Zumba class and later got into Shiamak Davar Dance Academy. Soon, I got into its prestigious Special Potential Batch, the members of which perform on various shows, and with film stars. I have performed in troupes of Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Vani Kapoor so far,” she says.

In August 2019, she appeared in a Diadem Mrs. India Legacy Classic-2019 and emerged as the winner. Earlier this month, Srivastav started her own studio, Jabtastic where she teaches kickboxing and Zumba among other dance forms. She is also a dance instructor at Lotus Valley International School, Noida.

“My whole point of talking all this is to tell all the people out there, especially women, that one can achieve success at any age. The only thing is that you must not stop believing in your dreams. Have conviction in your dreams and people will also begin believing in you,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shweta Srivastav
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp