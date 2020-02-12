Home Entertainment Hindi

Not averse to playing cameos, says 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress Bhumi Pednekar

2020 will also see Bhumi headlining three films 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare', 'Durgavati' and a yet-untitled film.

Published: 12th February 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pedenkar, who will be seen making special appearances in films like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", says she is not averse to playing cameos in movies.

"I'm driven to content at all times. As an artist, I have been fortunate that such films have found me. I want to be part of the best cinema that is being made by our industry. It is a personal ambition and a goal and so, when a good film requires me to play a cameo, I'm not averse to it," Bhumi said.

2020 will also see Bhumi headlining three films "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare", "Durgavati" and a yet-untitled film.

Bhumi doesn't think too much about doing cameos as long as her role has an impact on the story or the plot.

"In fact, I relish the opportunity to do something interesting, something that allows me to put myself out there for a small amount of time and have an impact on the story or the plot. For me, all that matters is being fulfilled creatively at all times and that only comes by being part of good cinema and fantastic vision of film-makers," says Bhumi.

She adds: "I'm really happy with how much career has been shaping and I feel extremely grateful that visionary film-makers have made me part of their projects either as a leading lady or even in meaningful cameos that hopefully will leave a deep mark."

TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar films
