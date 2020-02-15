Despite less-than-flattering reviews, Kartik, Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal' earns Rs 12.40 crores on day 1

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer "Love Aaj Kal" raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the film's makers announced on Saturday.

The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Ali's modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film, which also features newcomer Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda, released countrywide on Valentine's Day to mixed reviews from the critics.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that the film is the biggest opener of Kartik's career.

"#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan.Day 1 biz 2020: #LoveAajKal ? 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ? 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ? 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ? 6.80 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ? 6.42 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ? 92 lakhs #India biz," he posted.

"Love Aaj Kal" is also the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2020 after Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero", which earned Rs 15.10 crore on its day one.