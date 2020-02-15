Home Entertainment Hindi

Excited to be able to share my story with my fans: Tennis star Sania Mirza on biopic

It was announced last year that Sania, the only Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), has signed a contract with Ronnie Screwala's RSVP movies.

Published: 15th February 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

Tennis star Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza says she excited about bringing her life story to the screen and is currently in talks with directors.

It was announced last year that Sania, the only Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), has signed a contract with Ronnie Screwala's RSVP movies.

"I've had some meetings with directors and that's why I was in Mumbai. It's still in the initial stages, Sania said about the film.

The sports star said she has always lived her life on her terms and it would be interesting for her to see her fans' reaction to her journey.

"Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I'm not scared, it's exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch, she told PTI.

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza lost 26 kgs in four months, shares photo on social media

Sania, 33, believes athletes make for a good movie subject as people can relate to their struggle and hard work.

"The hard work that goes into the making of an athlete, a lot of people can relate to it in different ways. We all work hard but when you play a sport, you actually work through sweat and blood. Everybody loves champions.

"Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable," she said.

Sania was talking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, where she walked the ramp for designer Rina Singh's label Eka.

The collection was a collaboration between Eka and Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (TSCO).

Sania said as a public figure she feels it is her responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society and help the locals.

"As a public figure, I have a sense of responsibility. We have to contribute to society in whatever way possible. I always try and set the right example and go with my heart. And that's how I live my life.

"So when I support this show, it is not just about fashion, it's something that's close to your heart. It was humbling to see the weavers there. It was amazing to be able to contribute to this cause, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza Sania Mirza biopic
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp