Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani pay tributes to 'Parikrama' lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa

Sherpa, who was one of the founding members of the rock band, breathed his last on Friday. He was 48. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Late 'Parikrama' lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa (Photo | Instagram)

Late 'Parikrama' lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAi: Musicians from Bollywood, including actor-singer Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani, have condoled the sudden demise of Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa.

Sherpa, who was one of the founding members of the rock band, breathed his last on Friday. He was 48.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

In an Instagram post, Akhtar recalled his meeting with Sherpa in 2008 when he was on a four-city music tour.

"In 2008, post 'Rock On'!!, I was part of a 4 city tour with the amazing Parikrama and I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that Sonam Sherpa extended to this first timer on stage.

"He was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family," the actor wrote alongside a photo of his with Sherpa.

Musician Eshsaan Noorani of the popular composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy also condoled Sherpa's death.

"Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light. will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama" he tweeted.

Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani called Sherpa a "true Indian legend".

"#SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity. Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken," he posted.

The news of Sherpa's demise was confirmed by the band in a post on Instagram.

"With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr Sonam Sherpa. It's very very tough to lose a bandmate, a brother and a mentor.

"Thank you all for all your messages and tributes to Sonam, he sure will have a great gig in the sky. Farewell my friend," the band wrote in the post.

Born on October 8, 1971, in West Bengal, Sherpa did his schooling from St. Augustine's School in Kalimpong. He moved to Delhi where he studied B.Com at Kirori Mal College.

Sherpa co-founded Parikrama in June 1991.

The band's other members include Nitin Malik (lead vocalist), Saurabh Choudhary (guitarist), Subir Malik (organist, synthesizer), Gaurav Balani (bass guitarist) and Srijan Mahajan (drummer).

Their first rock track was "Xerox", which was dubbed as 'the face of Indian rock'.

After that, the band came out with songs like "Till I'm No One Again" and "Open Skies".

However, it was 1996 track "But it rained" which is still considered as their best work.

The band had dedicated the song to Kashmir that was witnessing a number of kidnapping incidents during the period.

The band also announced on Instagram that a prayer service for Sherpa will be conducted on Sunday, February 16th at 2 pm and the burial will be held at 3 pm in Kalimpong. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parikrama Sonam Sherpa Farhan Akhtar Vishal Dadlani
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp