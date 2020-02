Here’s Kareena Kapoor's first-look from Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By Express News Service

The first-look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the Aamir Khan’s next, was released today. An official remake of Academy award-winning Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan.

“Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr... Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a,” said Aamir in a post on social media.

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena, who was recently seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz, will also feature in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020