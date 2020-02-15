Home Entertainment Hindi

Now I am conscious of whatever I say, says 'Gully Boy' Siddhant Chaturvedi

Last year during an actors' roundtable where he shared space with Ananya Pandey, Siddhant's comment on existing nepotism in Bollywood had sparked off a controversy.

Published: 15th February 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Gully Boy" actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is known for being jovial and witty during media interactions, but he says his words have often been taken out of context and he is, therefore, becoming conscious and filtering his words.

Last year during an actors' roundtable where he shared space with Ananya Pandey, Siddhant's comment on existing nepotism in Bollywood had sparked off a controversy.

"Now I am conscious of whatever I say. I filter things in my head because I realised that whatever I say might be taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi, newcomer Sharvari to star in YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' 

"I tend to respond to everything with a dash of humour and with wit because that is who I am in real life. But in no way do I want to hurt or belittle anyone. I was just speaking my heart out. However, every time my words are misinterpreted, so I will become conscious! Look, I am witty and it is my second nature to come up with smart one-liners. That's the real me!" Siddhanth told IANS.

The actor is these busy days shooting for the film "Bunty Aur Babli 2", which also features Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, is directed by Varun V. Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is a sequel of the 2005 superhit film "Bunty Aur Babli".

Sharing an insight, Siddhant said: "We sit and chat here in Yash Raj Studio, where I am shooting for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. As a kid I used to be a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and now I am sharing frames with them. It feels surreal! I am living in the best phase of my life. I am playing Bunty in the film, who is a con artist. I have more than five looks in the film. I cannot reveal much but I am so excited. We are making a super entertaining film and I cannot wait to share it with the world," he said.

So, how did he bag the role? " I did not audition for the film, to be honest. Varun narrated the story and asked if I am interested to play Bunty. I was like, 'of course, I will do the film!' I'd like to add that the story of our film is very interesting. While people loved 'Bunty Aur Babli' that released in 2005, they will love our film even more!"

Recalling his memory of watching the 2005 film, the 26-year-old actor said: " I would play the song 'Kajra re' and dance. I would dance on 'Dhadak dhadak' and 'Naach baliye' on birthday parties of my friends. Bahut dance karta tha (I used to dance a lot). Who would have thought that 15 years later I would be playing the title role of the sequel!"

The actor will also be seen in the upcoming directorial venture of Shakun Batra where he will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

"I have other projects lined up. So, yes I am now jumping from one character to another and living their lives. Ek time tha main vela tha, ab toh bahut kaam kar raha hoon (there was atime when I was jobless, now I have lots of work). God is kind," he laughed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddhant Chaturvedi Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi films
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp