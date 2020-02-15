We all have room to be great and shine: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress Alaya F on competition in Bollywood

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Alaya F believes it is the best time for a newcomer to join Bollywood as the film industry is blooming with opportunities.

The 22-year-actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-led "Jawaani Jaaneman", said she is not worried about the competition and would only focus giving 100 per cent to her work.

ALSO READ: Alaya F signs her second film with Pooja Entertainment

"I believe it is important to focus on your work and everything else will fall into place. All of us are so different that anyone of us is not trampling on anyone else's face.

"We all have room to be great and shine," Alaya told PTI here on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Her performance in the Nitin Kakkar-directed film has been well-received by the audiences and Alaya said she is happy to have an incredible start.

ALSO READ: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' review - Saif Ali Khan chills out in a no-stakes film

"Ever since I decided to act and went to acting school, I feel things have been falling in place. Everything that's been happening has been very surreal and overwhelming, but still it all felt so right and natural. Everything is taking its course and in the best way."

The actor, however, is prepared to not let her new-found fame get to her head.

"I've grown up in the industry and during my time here I've realised that the fame is temporary and that keeps me grounded.

"And apart from that, just surrounding myself with right kind of people and going to work every day is what is necessary," she added.

At the LFW, it was Alaya's first solo runway walk.

As a kid she has walked the ramp with her mother, actor Pooja Bedi.

She was the showstopper for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi's label SVA.

LFW Summer/Resort concludes on Sunday.