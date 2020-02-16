Sidharth Shukla wins 'Bigg Boss 13', defeats Asim Riaz

Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bigg Boss' contestant Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After spending almost five months in the "Bigg Boss 13" house, actor Sidharth Shukla has been declared winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz.

Sidharth won the "Bigg Boss 13" trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up, Asim.

During his stint on the show, Sidharth has wooed the audience a lot -- whether it was his violent fights with Asim or his romantic connection with Shehnaaz Gill or "aisi ladki" spat with Rashami Desai.

While staying in the house, Sidharth even caught Typhoid and was under medication for a few weeks. But he didn't give up. He came back as a warrior, and now has emerged as the winner.

Other contestants who reached the finale were Asim, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Paras quit the show by taking away the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Also, apart from Sidharth and Paras, other finalists won a trip to Abu Dhabi with their loved ones.

In the finale episode, audience got a chance to witness some stellar performances by the top six contestants. Sidharth too performed. His sensuous dance with Rashami on "Ang laga de" song left netizens in awe of them. Not only this, he also gave a sweet 'nok-jhok' performance with Shehnaz.

Salman Khan also danced, and that too on the tunes of his song "Munna Badnaam Hua".

Former contestants, including Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Himanshi Khurana, were also present in the finale episode to cheer up the mood of the finalists.

The 13th season of "Bigg Boss", which was finally wrapped up after 149 days on Saturday, turned out to be one of the most popular and entertaining seasons in th history of the show. Due to high TRPs and huge craze among people, the show was even extended by five weeks.

