The world’s a stage as Rotary Bengaluru brings Amol Palekar’s ‘Kusur’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rotary Bengaluru brings Amol Palekar’s ‘Kusur’, on February 23 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.‘Kusur’ begins on a rainy night, when retired Assistant Police Commissioner Dandavate volunteers his service at a police control room. As the hours go by, anonymous residents of Mumbai seek help.



The night presents us with a series of twists and turns while the end unearths the truth in a way that leaves us holding our breath.

When Dandavate exits that control room, he says “I am indebted to this night … good intentions alone don’t absolve us of our sins. Thank you, Kaveri, for helping me realise this!”



The taut plot with its minimalist setting gradually unravels this mystery. The elaborate sound design is a vital character in itself, disturbing our complacency and overturning our assumptions. While excavating the rich subtext, the audience isn’t permitted to be a mere distant, passive onlooker.

The ‘Mistake’ takes us on a claustrophobic and thrilling, yet emotional and immersive journey. This theatrical experience is one to linger on, way beyond the curtain drop. The play has been directed by Amol Palekar and Sandhya Gokhale. The play is an adaption by Sandhya Gokhale from the film ‘Den Skyldige’ written by Gustav Moller and Emil N Anderson.